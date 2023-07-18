Facts

16:53 18.07.2023

Syrsky on counteroffensive: We’d like to get fast results, but it's practically impossible

1 min read
Syrsky on counteroffensive: We’d like to get fast results, but it's practically impossible

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, has said that the advance of the Ukrainian forces is not going as fast as desired, because the Russians are firmly entrenched and mined the territory.

"We'd like to get very fast results, but in reality it's practically impossible," Syrsky said in an interview with BBC.

According to him, Russia has dug in firmly, built defensive structures and mined the territory.

"Therefore, our advances are really not going as fast as we would like," he said.

According to Syrsky, Ukraine has one obvious advantage.

"I believe the unity of our military leadership and our soldiers' trust in each other is a strong point of our army," he said.

Tags: #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

20:10 03.07.2023
Syrsky: Ukrainian defenders advance on flanks, effectively destroy Russian forces in Bakhmut direction

Syrsky: Ukrainian defenders advance on flanks, effectively destroy Russian forces in Bakhmut direction

14:50 26.06.2023
Syrsky: Our soldiers manage to clear enemy's bridgehead on western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal

Syrsky: Our soldiers manage to clear enemy's bridgehead on western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal

16:28 23.06.2023
Syrsky: Our main force yet to be committed into battle, we're probing for weak places in enemy defences

Syrsky: Our main force yet to be committed into battle, we're probing for weak places in enemy defences

19:02 16.06.2023
Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

19:12 29.05.2023
Syrsky: Ukrainian defense forces repel all enemy attempts to advance in Lymany direction, preparing for active offensive actions

Syrsky: Ukrainian defense forces repel all enemy attempts to advance in Lymany direction, preparing for active offensive actions

09:59 24.05.2023
Syrsky: Defense Forces continue defensive operation, have success on flanks of Bakhmut

Syrsky: Defense Forces continue defensive operation, have success on flanks of Bakhmut

12:50 22.05.2023
Syrsky on situation in Bakhmut: We continue defense, move along flanks in suburbs

Syrsky on situation in Bakhmut: We continue defense, move along flanks in suburbs

17:40 15.05.2023
Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

14:59 08.05.2023
Syrsky: Enemy not going to change plans, doing all possible to take Bakhmut under control

Syrsky: Enemy not going to change plans, doing all possible to take Bakhmut under control

13:13 25.04.2023
Russian assault troops in Bakhmut use smartphones with Alpine Quest GPS app – Syrsky

Russian assault troops in Bakhmut use smartphones with Alpine Quest GPS app – Syrsky

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: We propose to continue work of grain initiative in trilateral format

Kuleba at UN Security Council urges to force Russia to return to grain initiative, stop playing 'hunger games'

British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

ECHR rejects lawsuit in Russia v. Ukraine case – Justice Ministry

Three killed, four injured as result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region – local authorities

LATEST

Shmyhal: We propose to continue work of grain initiative in trilateral format

URCS received modular benches for bomb shelters from LITUA, LCCI

Kuleba at UN Security Council urges to force Russia to return to grain initiative, stop playing 'hunger games'

WHO to install temporary modular primary care clinics in war-torn regions

SBU reports new suspicion to Russia Today ex-director called for killing of Ukrainian children

Nearly 33 mln tonnes of grain, foodstuffs exported to 45 countries through grain deal – Borrell

British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

ECHR rejects lawsuit in Russia v. Ukraine case – Justice Ministry

War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

Three killed, four injured as result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD