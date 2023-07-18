Facts

16:19 18.07.2023

Kuleba at UN Security Council urges to force Russia to return to grain initiative, stop playing 'hunger games'

2 min read
Kuleba at UN Security Council urges to force Russia to return to grain initiative, stop playing 'hunger games'

By destroying the Grain Initiative, Russia is blackmailing the whole world; this blackmail affects the lives of millions of Ukrainians and tens of millions more around the world, primarily in Africa and Asia, who face the threat of rising food prices and hunger, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"russia has killed the Grain Deal. The immediate outcome will be that prices will go up again. Hurting those most vulnerable, primarily in Asia and Africa. russia must stop playing hunger games," he said in New York at a meeting UN Security Council.

Kuleba called on all UN member states to firmly demand that russia resume its participation in the deal and stop its hunger games and "keep politics out of global food security."

The Foreign Ministry also drew the UN Security Council's attention to the threat of Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

"I will say it again, officially and unequivocally: Ukraine has never had and cannot have any intention of causing any incidents at our own nuclear power plants in our own country. The only force that has the capacity and the motives to cause any such incident is russia. By acting together and calling out liars now, we can prevent them from executing their malicious plans," the Foreign Minister said.

On the anniversary of the downing of MH17 by russia, the minister recalled that this crime was a prime example of russia's lies and abuse of its illegal presence in the UN Security Council.

"Instead of admitting guilt and cooperating with the investigation, russia chose to promote conspiracy theories in order to confuse the public. In 2015, russia shamelessly used its UN veto to prevent the establishment of a relevant international tribunal," he said.

Tags: #un #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

12:28 18.07.2023
War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

20:49 17.07.2023
Kuleba: One broken Russian bridge means fewer broken Ukrainian lives

Kuleba: One broken Russian bridge means fewer broken Ukrainian lives

11:46 17.07.2023
Ukrainian FM to pay working visit to UN HQ in New York on July 17-18

Ukrainian FM to pay working visit to UN HQ in New York on July 17-18

14:25 14.07.2023
Kuleba: no mention of invitation for Ukraine in text of communiqué 48 hours before start of NATO summit

Kuleba: no mention of invitation for Ukraine in text of communiqué 48 hours before start of NATO summit

18:28 13.07.2023
Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

20:31 10.07.2023
Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

12:31 24.06.2023
Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

12:30 24.06.2023
Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

11:53 24.06.2023
Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

15:28 23.06.2023
Ukraine needs more aircraft, helicopters, shoulder-launched missiles for successful counter-offensive – Kuleba

Ukraine needs more aircraft, helicopters, shoulder-launched missiles for successful counter-offensive – Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: We propose to continue work of grain initiative in trilateral format

Syrsky on counteroffensive: We’d like to get fast results, but it's practically impossible

British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

ECHR rejects lawsuit in Russia v. Ukraine case – Justice Ministry

Three killed, four injured as result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region – local authorities

LATEST

Shmyhal: We propose to continue work of grain initiative in trilateral format

Syrsky on counteroffensive: We’d like to get fast results, but it's practically impossible

URCS received modular benches for bomb shelters from LITUA, LCCI

WHO to install temporary modular primary care clinics in war-torn regions

SBU reports new suspicion to Russia Today ex-director called for killing of Ukrainian children

Nearly 33 mln tonnes of grain, foodstuffs exported to 45 countries through grain deal – Borrell

British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

ECHR rejects lawsuit in Russia v. Ukraine case – Justice Ministry

Three killed, four injured as result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region – local authorities

Zelenskyy holds conference call on defense, security

AD
AD
AD
AD