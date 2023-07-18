Kuleba at UN Security Council urges to force Russia to return to grain initiative, stop playing 'hunger games'

By destroying the Grain Initiative, Russia is blackmailing the whole world; this blackmail affects the lives of millions of Ukrainians and tens of millions more around the world, primarily in Africa and Asia, who face the threat of rising food prices and hunger, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"russia has killed the Grain Deal. The immediate outcome will be that prices will go up again. Hurting those most vulnerable, primarily in Asia and Africa. russia must stop playing hunger games," he said in New York at a meeting UN Security Council.

Kuleba called on all UN member states to firmly demand that russia resume its participation in the deal and stop its hunger games and "keep politics out of global food security."

The Foreign Ministry also drew the UN Security Council's attention to the threat of Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

"I will say it again, officially and unequivocally: Ukraine has never had and cannot have any intention of causing any incidents at our own nuclear power plants in our own country. The only force that has the capacity and the motives to cause any such incident is russia. By acting together and calling out liars now, we can prevent them from executing their malicious plans," the Foreign Minister said.

On the anniversary of the downing of MH17 by russia, the minister recalled that this crime was a prime example of russia's lies and abuse of its illegal presence in the UN Security Council.

"Instead of admitting guilt and cooperating with the investigation, russia chose to promote conspiracy theories in order to confuse the public. In 2015, russia shamelessly used its UN veto to prevent the establishment of a relevant international tribunal," he said.