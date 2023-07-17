Website of Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons starts operating

Information about the activities of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances can now be found on the official website at commissioner.minre.gov.ua.

"Useful materials with the specified algorithms of actions are posted here, the current contact details of the regional representatives of the Commissioner in the regions are indicated. In addition, on the website one will find legal advice concerning the protection of the rights of families and persons missing in special circumstances. On the website one will be able to find materials concerning the work of regional representatives and information about meetings that will take place in the regions," Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko said on the Telegram.