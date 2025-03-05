Facts

20:55 05.03.2025

Interior Ministry: 70,000 cases of missing persons do not mean that many bodies of Ukrainians are with enemy

2 min read

The police are investigating 70,000 cases of missing persons, but this figure does not mean the number of bodies of Ukrainians with the enemy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

"We are currently investigating about 70,000 criminal proceedings on the facts of missing persons," Head of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine Maksym Tsutskiridze said on Wednesday during a conversation with journalists after the screening of the documentary "Return. Heroes on Shield."

According to him, this figure includes both military and civilians, as well as those with whom relatives lost contact in the occupied territories.

The head of the Main Investigation Department said the number of criminal proceedings does not mean the number of bodies of Ukrainian citizens who remain with the enemy. The Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances Artur Dobroserdov, in turn, said that if we are talking directly about the register of missing persons, then it contains information about more than 3,200 bodies that are currently unidentified.

"We are talking about bodies, but we are also talking about remains," he said.

According to him, the register records precisely those bodies that cannot be visually identified and for the identification of which a full range of investigative actions are carried out.

Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Yuriy Yusov said in fact, during each exchange and return of prisoners of war and civilians, those who were missing in action also return home. "This is happening all the time... therefore, the open proceedings are a task to establish the fate of a defender or an illegally detained civilian," he said.

Deputy Director of the Donetsk Scientific Research Expert and Forensic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ruslan Abasov drew attention to the fact that among the 16,000 bodies in the electronic registry, 10,500 have a preliminary match. This figure includes both military and civilian. "The identification process is long. For this, it is necessary that the electronic registry contains DNA samples of relatives... or some things (of the deceased), or samples during life. In this way, we will be able to identify everyone," Abasov said.

Tags: #missing #proceedings

MORE ABOUT

13:40 19.08.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross Society supports families of those missing in action due to war

Ukrainian Red Cross Society supports families of those missing in action due to war

20:10 17.07.2023
Website of Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons starts operating

Website of Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons starts operating

20:36 19.05.2023
Ukraine preparing to launch program of Intl Commission on Missing Persons

Ukraine preparing to launch program of Intl Commission on Missing Persons

14:15 11.07.2022
More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

16:19 17.03.2021
Prosecutor General: investigating authorities do not bring me materials on Medvedchuk

Prosecutor General: investigating authorities do not bring me materials on Medvedchuk

11:21 18.02.2021
PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

12:07 02.05.2017
Up to 4,000 people may be missing in Ukraine

Up to 4,000 people may be missing in Ukraine

18:34 26.08.2016
Minsk negotiators agreed to develop new measures to look for people missing in Donbas conflict zone

Minsk negotiators agreed to develop new measures to look for people missing in Donbas conflict zone

13:45 09.12.2015
SBU says 140 captives, 741 persons missing in Donbas – humanitarian subgroup's envoy

SBU says 140 captives, 741 persons missing in Donbas – humanitarian subgroup's envoy

12:47 24.06.2015
Almost 1,200 people are missing in Donbas - Kyiv

Almost 1,200 people are missing in Donbas - Kyiv

HOT NEWS

Ukraine preparing for tomorrow's EU summit in Brussels – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy reports on preparation of agreements to increase Ukrainian weapons production

Waltz on suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine: Reviewing everything related to our security relations

Zelenskyy tells Slovenian PM plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine to be prepared in coming weeks

USA may resume aid to Ukraine if confidence-building measures taken – Volz

LATEST

Sybiha: We expect new strong steps from EU to support Ukraine

Politicians and experts note Ukraine experiencing lack of diplomatic resources

Zelenskyy calls on Pension Fund to help pensioners in case of questions about additional payments

USA to consider resuming aid to Ukraine on condition of peace talks, confidence-building

Australia contributes extra EUR 6 mln to Energy Support Fund

Ukraine preparing for tomorrow's EU summit in Brussels – Zelenskyy

Number of persons extradited to Ukraine increases significantly in 2024 – Justice Ministry

Zelenskyy reports on preparation of agreements to increase Ukrainian weapons production

Yermak, Volz agree on meeting of negotiating teams in near future

Ukraine gradually returning to negotiation process with USA – MP Klymenko

AD