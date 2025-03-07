Ukraine to establish Unified Center for identification of bodies of victims of Russian aggression

At the initiative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Defense, it was decided to create a Unified Center for identification of bodies of victims of Russian aggression on the basis of the pathological-anatomical corpus, Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances Artur Dobroserdov said.

"At the initiative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Defense, it was decided to create a Unified Center for the Identification of Bodies on the basis of the pathological-anatomical corpus. This will help speed up the execution of forensic medical examinations and redistribute the workload between bureaus," the ministry said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

It is noted that the project is supported by such international organizations as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP). In addition, a unified numbering of bodies is being introduced in the forensic medical service of Ukraine, which will make duplication impossible. In the future, this system should be integrated with the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

The commissioner spoke about the developments in the issue of digitalization of body registration in forensic medical examination through the creation of an electronic database, during which it is expected to use an adapted module for recording information about bodies (with the assistance of the ICMP).

Dobroserdov noted the importance of mandatory selection of biological material from the military in accordance with the Law of Ukraine On state registration of human genomic information.