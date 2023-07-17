Facts

12:57 17.07.2023

URCS provides course on intl law for civil servants

1 min read
URCS provides course on intl law for civil servants

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is holding a summer school on international humanitarian law for civil servants in Lviv.

According to the society on Facebook, the subjects covered in the course include human rights and international humanitarian law – the national and international level; prisoners of war and detainees – provisions of international law and practice of application; international humanitarian law, environment, ecocide; protection of installations and structures (nuclear power plants, dams).

Specialists from Ukraine, the Netherlands, Finland, Great Britain are invited to deliver lectures at the summer school.

Tags: #lviv #urcs

MORE ABOUT

13:57 15.07.2023
Shelter for IDPs refurbished in Lviv region – URCS

Shelter for IDPs refurbished in Lviv region – URCS

16:32 14.07.2023
URCS volunteers provide psychological aid to over 600 victims of Kakhovka HPP destruction

URCS volunteers provide psychological aid to over 600 victims of Kakhovka HPP destruction

15:20 12.07.2023
People can get help from psychologists in URCS

People can get help from psychologists in URCS

14:29 11.07.2023
URCS delegation visits Argentina

URCS delegation visits Argentina

11:33 11.07.2023
URCS volunteers practice to respond to case of terrorist attack at NPP

URCS volunteers practice to respond to case of terrorist attack at NPP

10:24 07.07.2023
URCS conducts disease prevention

URCS conducts disease prevention

20:17 06.07.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

15:37 06.07.2023
Detah toll of rocket attack on Lviv increases to five – region’s head

Detah toll of rocket attack on Lviv increases to five – region’s head

13:40 06.07.2023
Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

11:57 06.07.2023
Over 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, 2 universities, children's home destroyed by missile strikes in Lviv, electrical substation damaged

Over 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, 2 universities, children's home destroyed by missile strikes in Lviv, electrical substation damaged

AD

HOT NEWS

Shipping companies ready to continue transporting Ukrainian grain without participation of Russia - Zelenskyy

Decision made on mandatory evacuation of children from Vovchansk community – Kharkiv region head

SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

Maliar: Defense forces liberate over 210 sq km of territories from occupiers, 18 sq km last week

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

LATEST

Kuleba: One broken Russian bridge means fewer broken Ukrainian lives

Germany hosts 91 children from Kyiv region for rehabilitation

Next Ramstein meeting to be held on July 18 – Reznikov

Shipping companies ready to continue transporting Ukrainian grain without participation of Russia - Zelenskyy

Russian command actively transferring troops to Bakhmut area – Syrsky

Website of Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons starts operating

Swedish govt approves allocation of more than $584 mln for Ukraine’s recovery

Голова ВООЗ попередив про ризики через аномальну спеку, що встановилася в багатьох країнах світу

Podoliak proposes to create military patrols to protect grain corridor, not to beg aggressor

Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

AD
AD
AD
AD