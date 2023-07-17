URCS provides course on intl law for civil servants

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is holding a summer school on international humanitarian law for civil servants in Lviv.

According to the society on Facebook, the subjects covered in the course include human rights and international humanitarian law – the national and international level; prisoners of war and detainees – provisions of international law and practice of application; international humanitarian law, environment, ecocide; protection of installations and structures (nuclear power plants, dams).

Specialists from Ukraine, the Netherlands, Finland, Great Britain are invited to deliver lectures at the summer school.