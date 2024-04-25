Facts

10:51 25.04.2024

URCS, emergency medical team provide aid to injured employees of State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv

1 min read
URCS, emergency medical team provide aid to injured employees of State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv

Volunteers of the Mykolaiv rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), together with emergency medical teams, provided first aid to five employees of the State Emergency Service who were injured while extinguishing a fire in Mykolaiv.

"In Mykolaiv, five rescuers were injured while extinguishing a fire... On the spot, first aid was provided to them by volunteers of the Mykolaiv rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and an emergency medical team. All victims were taken to the hospital," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

In Mykolaiv on Wednesday evening, cars caught fire from the explosion of an unknown explosive device. While extinguishing the fire, a second detonation occurred, resulting in injuries to State Emergency Service employees.

Tags: #urcs

