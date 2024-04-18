Facts

11:43 18.04.2024

Law on URCS needs to be updated – Dotsenko

Law on URCS needs to be updated – Dotsenko

The law on the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) needs to be updated, URCS Director General Maksym Dotsenko has said.

"I cannot say that the current law is 100% up-to-date [the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law in November 2002]. It is very general. Although it, of course, helps us, it definitely needs to be updated. We already have a new version of the law, which we are going to submit to parliament for consideration. Now we are preparing certain developments with a number of members of parliament, after which we will introduce the bill 'under the dome' [the session room under the glass dome of the Verkhovna Rada building]," he said in exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

The head of the URCS emphasized that it is important for the organization to fill out the law and increase the auxiliary role of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

"We need to integrate as much as possible and be more involved in government processes, with a clearer definition of our place and role. I cannot develop something if I do not know whether it will be needed. The better we understand our place, our obligations, rights and obligations, the more specifically we will prepare for certain things," he said.

