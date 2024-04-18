Facts

Dotsenko: URCS shares experience acquired during war with international partners

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) shares its experience acquired during Russia's full-scale aggression with international partners, URCS Director General Maksym Dotsenko has said.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross is perhaps the most popular in the movement in terms of experience in responding to a war situation. We are already teaching other national societies, sharing evacuation experience, the experience of our emergency response teams, which go together with the State Emergency Service to address all enemy missile strikes, all fires caused by Russian shells hitting infrastructure and housing," he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

According to Dotsenko, representatives of the URCS participate in international conferences, where they also share their invaluable experience acquired during the war.

"The demand for our experience is also evidenced by the fact that the staff of our international department has grown three times. Our contacts with international partners are becoming even more close. And, of course, there is a demand for our expertise. Previously, we asked for advice from international partners, and now we are already advising them on how to draw up response plans, like we did before the war. And this is just the beginning. There will be more to come," he said.

The head of the URCS also said the organization, even before the war, in 2021 included in its strategy such a direction as a center of expertise for other humanitarian partners.

"We have already developed so much. We do not make any secret out of it, we are ready to share our work and willingly share it," Dotsenko said.

