URCS volunteers help people injured in missile attack on Dnipro

"Dnipro... Volunteers of the emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Dnipropetrovsk region are working at the scenes of missile strikes, providing those injured with the necessary assistance," the URCS said on Facebook.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces launched a massive missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region and the regional center on Friday night.