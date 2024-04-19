Facts

12:42 19.04.2024

URCS volunteers help people injured in missile attack on Dnipro

1 min read
Volunteers of the emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Dnipropetrovsk region are providing assistance to those injured as a result of Russia's missile attack on Dnipro on Friday.

"Dnipro... Volunteers of the emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Dnipropetrovsk region are working at the scenes of missile strikes, providing those injured with the necessary assistance," the URCS said on Facebook.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces launched a massive missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region and the regional center on Friday night.

 

Tags: #assistance #dnipro #urcs

