11:57 26.04.2024

URCS, Social Policy Ministry sign cooperation memo in social services

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the Ministry of Social Policy plan to jointly introduce new social services and develop relevant services in Ukraine.

Cooperation in the field of social services provides for a memorandum signed by the parties, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported on Facebook.

"Currently, the Ukrainian Red Cross has about 1,200 social assistants who provide various types of social services in 22 regions of the country. We have extensive experience and expertise in this field, and we are ready to work to improve the quality of life of the population," said Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

The memorandum provides for the implementation of a project to create a Resilience Center in Kherson.

Within the framework of the memorandum, there are programs in various areas, including the provision of social services and the introduction of new services in territorial communities, as well as assistance to territorial communities in implementing a pilot project to implement a comprehensive social service for building resilience, assistance in the development of psychosocial support programs for the population to reduce the overall level of stress and anxiety among citizens.

