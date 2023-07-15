Serbia to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid – media

The Government of Serbia decided to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid in the light of the disaster in Kherson region caused by the explosion at Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), RTS has reported on Saturday.

"The new batch of humanitarian aid […], inter alia, will include donated goods and medicines from the Republican Commodity Reserve Directorate and goods from the Commissariat for Refugees and Migration," it said.

In addition, Serbia decided to grant Ukrainian citizens affected by the disaster in Kherson region with temporary protection.

Also, the Serbian Government decided to organize this summer a sports and rehabilitation camp for junior and children's teams of the Dynamo Football Academy in Kyiv. It is noted that funds were allocated for the organization of the summer camp, covering the costs of accommodation, meals, training and football matches.