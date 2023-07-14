Those who defend state should be involved in military education – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on military education on Friday.

"All the experience of soldiers, all the acquired competencies of Ukrainian men and women in the war, our new defense experience shared with partners, all this should be integrated into the updated Ukrainian military education," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday.

It is clear, he noted, that "this industry at the state level deserves a significant upgrade. And it is essential that those who are now practically defending our state and are already training the defenders of our state are involved in the discussion about such renewal."