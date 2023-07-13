Facts

19:54 13.07.2023

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Kyiv City Council has imposed a moratorium on the public use of Russian-language cultural products, in particular books, audiovisual works and musical recordings, the press service of Kyiv City Council reports.

This decision was made by 71 deputies at the plenary session of the II session of Kyiv City Council of the IX convocation on Thursday.

"It is necessary to finally once and for all restrict the Russian-language cultural product on the territory of the capital of Ukraine. In fact, it is envisaged to prohibit public coverage and demonstration of Russian-language goods and services created in the process of carrying out activities in the field of culture. These are books, art albums, audiovisual works, musical sound recordings, handicrafts, theatrical and circus performances, concerts and cultural and educational services. Russian is the language of the aggressor country, and it has no place in the heart of our capital," the press service of Kyiv City Council quoted chairman of the Standing Committee on Education and Science, Youth and Sports Vadym Vasylchuk.

In addition, the moratorium also applies to objects of material and spiritual culture that have artistic, historical, ethnographic and scientific significance and are subject to preservation, reproduction and protection in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine.

