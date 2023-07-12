Ukraine interested in close relations with Israel, but no result – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited various Israeli prime ministers to visit Ukraine.

"Prime ministers are different – the result is the same. As for Iron Dome and other air defense systems that we wanted to receive from our partners in Israel, we asked at the beginning of the war. The result is about the same as with prime ministers. Months have passed, until there is no result," he said at a press conference in Vilnius on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately. Since Ukraine is very interested in maintaining such important historical, close relations between our states. Unfortunately, there is no result yet," Zelenskyy said.