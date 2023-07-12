Facts

15:35 12.07.2023

Security guarantees for Ukraine may be signed at NATO summit in 2024 – Yermak

1 min read
Security guarantees for Ukraine may be signed at NATO summit in 2024 – Yermak

Clear security guarantees can be signed at the NATO summit in Washington in 2024, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak believes.

"I believe that before the NATO summit in Washington in 2024, we can win. If everything goes like this, it is very important that in Washington we sign clear security guarantees for Ukraine, on the foundation and understanding of which we are now working with partners, in particular in Vilnius," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to Yermak, "the security situation in Europe depends on security guarantees for us. These guarantees will be valid until our membership in NATO, which remains the main goal. They should not give Russia the opportunity to repeat the aggression."

"Vilnius summit sends a clear message to the Russian aggressor: our partners not only believe, they are confident in Ukraine's victory," he said.

Tags: #nato #yermak

MORE ABOUT

20:46 12.07.2023
Stoltenberg: It's historic NATO summit

Stoltenberg: It's historic NATO summit

19:52 12.07.2023
Biden to Zelenskyy: I'm looking forward to day we meet celebrating Ukraine's NATO membership

Biden to Zelenskyy: I'm looking forward to day we meet celebrating Ukraine's NATO membership

19:35 12.07.2023
No one to bargain for Ukraine's NATO membership with anyone – Zelenskyy

No one to bargain for Ukraine's NATO membership with anyone – Zelenskyy

16:00 12.07.2023
First meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council starts in Vilnius at level of heads of state, govt of Alliance member states

First meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council starts in Vilnius at level of heads of state, govt of Alliance member states

15:25 12.07.2023
Stoltenberg: Training of Ukrainian pilots to begin this summer, which will allow delivery of F-16 fighters later

Stoltenberg: Training of Ukrainian pilots to begin this summer, which will allow delivery of F-16 fighters later

14:10 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Invitation to NATO would be motivating factor for Ukrainian society

Zelenskyy: Invitation to NATO would be motivating factor for Ukrainian society

14:02 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy calls rejection of MAP on Ukraine’s way to NATO important result – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy calls rejection of MAP on Ukraine’s way to NATO important result – Zelenskyy

11:09 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy arrives at NATO summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy arrives at NATO summit in Vilnius

10:17 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy: We will bring new protection tools to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We will bring new protection tools to Ukraine

21:17 11.07.2023
Ukraine to make NATO stronger – Zelenskyy in Vilnius

Ukraine to make NATO stronger – Zelenskyy in Vilnius

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine interested in close relations with Israel, but no result – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian military could ensure security on territory of other states

Bilateral agreements on security guarantees to be ratified by parliaments of signatories – Zelenskyy

No one to bargain for Ukraine's NATO membership with anyone – Zelenskyy

UN should work on extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Canada to allocate additional $410 mln to strengthen Ukraine's security, significantly increase CAP – Trudeau

Norway joins G7 initiative to help Ukraine – PM

Ukraine interested in close relations with Israel, but no result – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian military could ensure security on territory of other states

Zelenskyy following talk with Biden: We clearly see how to end this war with our common victory

ZNPP preparing to move reactor unit 5 to cold shutdown, unit 4 to hot shutdown – IAEA

Bilateral agreements on security guarantees to be ratified by parliaments of signatories – Zelenskyy

UN should work on extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative – Zelenskyy

We cannot stand still and expect someone to support us for decades – Zelenskyy

Stefanishyna: Unfortunately, summit doesn't end era of uncertainty

AD
AD
AD
AD