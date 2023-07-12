Security guarantees for Ukraine may be signed at NATO summit in 2024 – Yermak

Clear security guarantees can be signed at the NATO summit in Washington in 2024, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak believes.

"I believe that before the NATO summit in Washington in 2024, we can win. If everything goes like this, it is very important that in Washington we sign clear security guarantees for Ukraine, on the foundation and understanding of which we are now working with partners, in particular in Vilnius," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to Yermak, "the security situation in Europe depends on security guarantees for us. These guarantees will be valid until our membership in NATO, which remains the main goal. They should not give Russia the opportunity to repeat the aggression."

"Vilnius summit sends a clear message to the Russian aggressor: our partners not only believe, they are confident in Ukraine's victory," he said.