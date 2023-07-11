Facts

19:44 11.07.2023

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Sweden on cooperation in defense procurement.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, a draft agreement was approved between the Government of Ukraine represented by the Ministry of Defense and the Kingdom of Sweden represented by the Swedish Defense Technology Administration on cooperation on defense procurement and related issues.

It is noted that the agreement provides for the procedure for cooperation with the Swedish side on procurement and provision of related services in the field of weapons and military equipment.

It is expected that the implementation of the agreement will provide an additional opportunity for the supply of modern Swedish-made weapons.

Tags: #defense #sweden

