Ukrainian Red Cross discusses humanitarian consequences of the war at intl roundtable talk in Sweden

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Representatives of The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) took part in a roundtable talk organised by the Swedish Red Cross and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

"The Ukrainian Red Cross took part in a roundtable organised by the Swedish Red Cross and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) … The meeting focused on the challenges of humanitarian response in Ukraine, compliance with international humanitarian law, and the role of National Societies in protecting civilians," URCS said on Facebook Friday.

During the discussion, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross, Maksym Dotsenko, and his deputy, Olena Stokoz, emphasized the large-scale humanitarian consequences resulting from the constant shelling by the Russian Federation, the destruction of civilian and critical infrastructure, and limited access to frontline communities. They also spoke about the role of the Ukrainian Red Cross as a supporting partner of the state and emphasized the need to strengthen the potential of national societies in humanitarian response. They separately presented the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross in the field of emergency response, evacuations, and winter preparation, and drew attention to the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law amid the increase in Russian attacks on the civilian population. The leadership of the Ukrainian Red Cross also touched on the topic of cooperation with partners in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in the field of scientific research on the challenges associated with adhering to humanitarian values when responding to armed conflicts.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross remains committed to upholding the Fundamental Principles of the Movement and will continue its work to protect civilians and support people affected by the war in Ukraine," URCS noted.