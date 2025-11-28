Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:47 28.11.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross discusses humanitarian consequences of the war at intl roundtable talk in Sweden

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross discusses humanitarian consequences of the war at intl roundtable talk in Sweden
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Representatives of The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) took part in a roundtable talk organised by the Swedish Red Cross and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

"The Ukrainian Red Cross took part in a roundtable organised by the Swedish Red Cross and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) … The meeting focused on the challenges of humanitarian response in Ukraine, compliance with international humanitarian law, and the role of National Societies in protecting civilians," URCS said on Facebook Friday.

During the discussion, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross, Maksym Dotsenko, and his deputy, Olena Stokoz, emphasized the large-scale humanitarian consequences resulting from the constant shelling by the Russian Federation, the destruction of civilian and critical infrastructure, and limited access to frontline communities. They also spoke about the role of the Ukrainian Red Cross as a supporting partner of the state and emphasized the need to strengthen the potential of national societies in humanitarian response. They separately presented the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross in the field of emergency response, evacuations, and winter preparation, and drew attention to the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law amid the increase in Russian attacks on the civilian population. The leadership of the Ukrainian Red Cross also touched on the topic of cooperation with partners in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in the field of scientific research on the challenges associated with adhering to humanitarian values when responding to armed conflicts.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross remains committed to upholding the Fundamental Principles of the Movement and will continue its work to protect civilians and support people affected by the war in Ukraine," URCS noted.

Tags: #sweden #dotsenko #urcs

MORE ABOUT

18:15 27.11.2025
URCS participates in Donor Advisory Group meeting in Stockholm

URCS participates in Donor Advisory Group meeting in Stockholm

16:45 27.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross launches all-Ukrainian program of veterans’ meetings

Ukrainian Red Cross launches all-Ukrainian program of veterans’ meetings

12:02 27.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Opens Community Center in Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross Opens Community Center in Zaporizhia

12:28 26.11.2025
URCS volunteers helped eliminate the consequences of the Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

URCS volunteers helped eliminate the consequences of the Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

18:37 25.11.2025
URCS leadership discusses joint projects with colleagues from Britain

URCS leadership discusses joint projects with colleagues from Britain

13:10 25.11.2025
URCS volunteers help victims of Russian airstrike in capital and Kyiv region

URCS volunteers help victims of Russian airstrike in capital and Kyiv region

15:58 24.11.2025
URCS support points for victims of Russian air strike operating in Kharkiv

URCS support points for victims of Russian air strike operating in Kharkiv

13:10 24.11.2025
Russian UAV attack damages URCS building in Chernihiv region

Russian UAV attack damages URCS building in Chernihiv region

12:19 24.11.2025
Sweden does not recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories

Sweden does not recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories

10:43 24.11.2025
URCS assists victims after Russian attacks on Zaporizhia and Dnipro

URCS assists victims after Russian attacks on Zaporizhia and Dnipro

HOT NEWS

Searches conducted at Yermak’s place, no one notified of suspicion - source in anti-corruption agencies

Yermak says of legal proceedings being carried out at his place, his full contribution to law enforcers

Ukrainian defenders holding back offensive near Huliaipole, front stabilized - Southern Defense Forces

NABU confirms searches at Yermak’s residence as part of ongoing investigation

Zelenskyy: Not only our delegation, but also I will have important talks next week

LATEST

Lack of proper accounting of intellectual property assets hinders development of defense sector – opinion

Enemy attacks Sumy region and Kherson, injuring four people

Kachka on dialogue with Hungary on national minorities: No disagreements in essence, only discussion about mechanisms

McDonald’s Ukraine opens ninth new restaurant in 2025

Lubinets: Russia conducting targeted IPSO to destabilize situation in the country

Moscow experiencing widespread internet outages – Center for Countering Disinformation

USF together with Brave1, SES launch grant program for developers of fire-fighting drones

Searches conducted at Yermak’s place, no one notified of suspicion - source in anti-corruption agencies

Property of former PMC Redut mercenary fighting against Ukraine transferred to ARMA

Lubinets calls on Germany to ensure impartial investigation, oversight of Ukrainian citizen Kuznetsov’s rights

AD
AD