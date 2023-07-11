Zelenskyy concerned about discussion in Vilnius of wording on invitation of Ukraine to NATO without time frame

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concern that wordings are being discussed in Vilnius not on membership, but at the invitation of Ukraine, without a time frame.

"Ukraine will be represented in Vilnius at the NATO summit, because it's respect. But Ukraine also deserves respect. Now, on the way to Vilnius, we have received messages that language without Ukraine is being discussed. And I want to emphasize: this wording is only by invitation, and not by the membership of Ukraine," he said in the Telegram channel.

"It is unprecedented and absurd when there is no time frame for both the invitation, and for the membership of Ukraine; and when some strange wording about 'conditions' is added even for inviting Ukraine," he said.

"It looks like there is no readiness to either invite Ukraine to NATO or make it a member of the Alliance. Consequently, there remains the possibility of bargaining Ukraine's membership in NATO – in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror," he said.

"Uncertainty is weakness. And I will discuss this frankly at the summit," Zelenskyy said.