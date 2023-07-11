Facts

11:33 11.07.2023

URCS conducts disease prevention

1 min read
URCS conducts disease prevention

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) conducts prevention of common diseases and health promotion among the population.

"The goal of the project is to draw people's attention to their health. For this, volunteers hold information events and trainings where they talk about the most common diseases, ways to reduce the risks of developing these diseases, and give advice on improving health in general," the society said on Facebook.

However, it is noted that volunteers tell people how to independently screen their health: measure blood pressure, assess risks of developing diabetes.

The project is being implemented in seven communities of Kirovograd and Vinnytsia regions. Within the two months of the project implementation, volunteers held 178 thematic events, taught over 2,700 people practical and theoretical skills.

Tags: #urcs #prevention

MORE ABOUT

10:24 07.07.2023
URCS conducts disease prevention

URCS conducts disease prevention

20:17 06.07.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

09:49 05.07.2023
Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

16:14 30.06.2023
URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

14:32 24.06.2023
Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

13:26 24.06.2023
After Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka HPP, requests to URCS tracing service from residents of occupied part of Kherson region increase

After Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka HPP, requests to URCS tracing service from residents of occupied part of Kherson region increase

11:21 23.06.2023
URCS mobile medical teams work in Kherson region

URCS mobile medical teams work in Kherson region

13:38 22.06.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

10:48 21.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to provide aid to flood victims affected by after Kakhovka HPP destruction

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to provide aid to flood victims affected by after Kakhovka HPP destruction

14:20 20.06.2023
Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

AD

HOT NEWS

France to give Ukraine long-range missiles – Macron

Zelenskyy concerned about discussion in Vilnius of wording on invitation of Ukraine to NATO without time frame

Norway increases military support to Ukraine to $950 mln in 2023 – Norwegian PM

Stefanishyna: While full-scale war going on, NATO membership is out of question, but Ukraine aiming at period after it ends

Stoltenberg: Work being completed on summit declaration, which will spell out 'positive and strong message' on Ukraine's path to NATO membership

LATEST

France to give Ukraine long-range missiles – Macron

Zelenskyy concerned about discussion in Vilnius of wording on invitation of Ukraine to NATO without time frame

Norway increases military support to Ukraine to $950 mln in 2023 – Norwegian PM

Stefanishyna: While full-scale war going on, NATO membership is out of question, but Ukraine aiming at period after it ends

Ukraine negotiating with US authorities to extend Lend-Lease for another year – Ambassador Markarova

Zelenskyy to take part in gala dinner with NATO leaders on Tuesday – Stoltenberg

Stoltenberg: Work being completed on summit declaration, which will spell out 'positive and strong message' on Ukraine's path to NATO membership

Zelenskyy announces bilateral meetings in Vilnius

Zelenskyy: We understand fact that Ukraine to be in NATO

Some 30% Ukrainians in Ukraine believe more than a year needed to win, while there’re 40% of such Ukrainians in Europe – poll

AD
AD
AD
AD