Facts

11:22 11.07.2023

Stoltenberg: Work being completed on summit declaration, which will spell out 'positive and strong message' on Ukraine's path to NATO membership

4 min read
Stoltenberg: Work being completed on summit declaration, which will spell out 'positive and strong message' on Ukraine's path to NATO membership

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says allies are finalizing the summit's final declaration on Ukraine, which will clearly spell out a "positive and strong message" on its path to alliance membership.

He said this at the Public Forum in Vilnius on Tuesday, which took place before the start of the allied summit.

"You will see the language in a few hours (declarations). We are now finalizing the communiqué where we will have the (specific) language (in relation to the membership perspective). I have already said something about the elements that I believe will be there, but it is the leaders who will agree the communiqué, and then you can read what exactly is written there. But what I can say is that it will be a positive and strong message about Ukraine and its path towards membership," Stoltenberg said, answering a question about the content of the declaration regarding Ukraine.

The Secretary General said he presented these "elements" he mentioned in May at an informal meeting of foreign ministers in Oslo in a package "how to move forward on the membership issue." "This is a package of three elements: one was to step up the practical support by creating a multi-year program to ensure that the Ukrainian forces become fully interoperable with NATO forces. This is the first element. The second element is to strengthen political ties with the establishing a NATO-Ukraine Council - I expect we would have the inaugural meeting tomorrow. That will be a new organism within which we will meet as equals – Ukraine and NATO allies. The third element in the package was to remove the requirement for the Membership Action Plan because Ukraine has come a long way since we made a decision in 2008 that the next step would be the MAP. Ukraine is now closer to NATO, and I think the time has come to reflect that in NATO decisions," he reiterated the essence of his proposals.

Summing up the above, Stoltenberg said: "All that together, including making it absolutely clear that Ukraine will be a member, removing the MAP and making their forces fully interoperable with NATO forces with the establishing the NATO-Ukraine Council – all that together will send a very strong message. NATO to Ukraine."

Asked if he was concerned that it would be a frozen conflict, the Secretary General again stated that "wars are by their nature unpredictable." "Wars may last longer than we expect. But we need to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes. That will be a clear message from this summit," Stoltenberg confirmed the position of the allies.

He also said that during the counteroffensive, "Ukrainians are gaining ground, pushing back the Russian occupiers." "But they need assistance, as the Russians positions prepared defences – minefields, dragon's teeth and other fixed defences. This is a challenge, but from our side we will continue to support Ukraine," the Secretary General said.

Answering a question about whether the United States' support will weaken in light of the upcoming presidential elections, Stoltenberg said "we saw a huge will of all allies, including North America, to support Ukraine." "And if we look at the opinion polls, that support remains very high. Of course, it differs from country to country, but the main message is strong of both parties in the United States, but also across Europe and Canada – to stand by Ukraine. I am convinced that support for Ukraine is strong because people feel solidarity with Ukraine. It will be a challenge for Ukraine if President Putin wins, but I also think that people realize the very simple fact that if President Putin wins in Ukraine, it will not only be bad for Ukrainians, but it will be dangerous for us, because the message will be for of all authoritarian leaders that if they use military force, violate international law and invade other countries, they get what they want and that will make the world more dangerous and we will be more vulnerable. It is in our security interests to support Ukraine, and this is why I welcome the strong support from NATO allies," Stoltenberg justified his opinion.

Tags: #nato #stoltenberg

MORE ABOUT

10:02 11.07.2023
Zelenskyy announces bilateral meetings in Vilnius

Zelenskyy announces bilateral meetings in Vilnius

09:28 11.07.2023
Zelenskyy: We understand fact that Ukraine to be in NATO

Zelenskyy: We understand fact that Ukraine to be in NATO

20:31 10.07.2023
Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

16:46 10.07.2023
President of Lithuania: Ukraine should become NATO member, it's time for clear plan on how we’ll achieve this

President of Lithuania: Ukraine should become NATO member, it's time for clear plan on how we’ll achieve this

16:42 10.07.2023
Stoltenberg about Kuleba's statement on MAP: Talks still in progress, no final decision made yet

Stoltenberg about Kuleba's statement on MAP: Talks still in progress, no final decision made yet

15:31 10.07.2023
Stoltenberg: Zelenskyy to take part in inaugural meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council

Stoltenberg: Zelenskyy to take part in inaugural meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council

13:44 10.07.2023
NATO allies reach consensus n removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership – Kuleba

NATO allies reach consensus n removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership – Kuleba

10:04 10.07.2023
Biden, Erdoğan discuss issue of Ukraine and Sweden in NATO

Biden, Erdoğan discuss issue of Ukraine and Sweden in NATO

14:19 08.07.2023
Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership now, must go through 'rational path' for this – Biden

Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership now, must go through 'rational path' for this – Biden

14:05 08.07.2023
Ukraine deserves NATO membership – Erdoğan

Ukraine deserves NATO membership – Erdoğan

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We understand fact that Ukraine to be in NATO

Death toll of air strike on Orikhiv increases to five – region’s head

Former NATO Assistant Secretary General Babst: If Europe's objective is Ukraine's objective in war against Russia, then Kyiv must get into Alliance as soon as possible

Stoltenberg about Kuleba's statement on MAP: Talks still in progress, no final decision made yet

Ukraine-NATO Council to hold its first meeting on July 12

LATEST

Some 30% Ukrainians in Ukraine believe more than a year needed to win, while there’re 40% of such Ukrainians in Europe – poll

Ukrainian aviation inflict four strikes on area of concentration of enemy personnel

Seventeen military clashes take place in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions over day – AFU General Staff

Death toll of air strike on Orikhiv increases to five – region’s head

Former NATO Assistant Secretary General Babst: If Europe's objective is Ukraine's objective in war against Russia, then Kyiv must get into Alliance as soon as possible

Kremlin to threaten to not extend deal to advance its objectives – ISW

Defense forces liberate 14 sq km of territories in south, east of Ukraine over past week – Maliar

Ukraine-NATO Council to hold its first meeting on July 12

AFU takes Bakhmut under fire control – Syrsky

Heads of six parliaments call on Vilnius summit participants to commit themselves to Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stefanchuk

AD
AD
AD
AD