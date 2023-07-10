Biden, Erdoğan discuss issue of Ukraine and Sweden in NATO

U.S. President Joseph Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the issue of Ukraine and Sweden in NATO, and also agreed to meet face-to-face at the upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Alliance, Anadolu agency said.

According to the agency, the presidents talked over the phone.

The situation with the possible accession of Ukraine to NATO, the prospects for Sweden's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance, the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, the process of Turkey's full membership in the EU were discussed.

Erdoğan also told Biden that Sweden, by passing the anti-terrorism law, took steps in the right direction to have Turkey accept its bid for NATO membership.

However, according to the Turkish President, the measures taken are not enough, as supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party continue to organize demonstrations in Sweden.

"The leaders agreed to hold a one-on-one meeting at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues in detail," the statement said.

Erdogan said Ankara is principled and honest in its EU membership. He expressed hope that during the NATO summit in Vilnius, the leading EU countries will give a clear and strong signal of support for Turkey's membership in the community.

The NATO summit will be held in Vilnius on July 11 and 12.