Turkey supports initiative for early ceasefire, cessation of air, sea attacks in Russia's war against Ukraine – Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated that achieving a just, lasting and dignified peace between Russia and Ukraine requires "a solid diplomatic foundation on the basis of which the warring parties will sit down at the negotiating table," the Anadolu Agency reports.

"Turkey supports the initiative for early ceasefire and cessation of air and sea attacks in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a measure to strengthen trust between the parties," Erdogan said during a speech at the Meeting of Leaders of Like-minded Countries.

Erdogan also stressed that Ankara sees no reason not to include Turkey in EU programs for the purchase of defense products and the reconstruction of Ukraine. "For Turkey, inclusion in mechanisms such as the European Peace Facility, the purpose of which is the restoration and revival of Ukraine, is important," he said.

"Joint planning with Turkey of all steps related to European security will meet our common interests," the Turkish leader noted.

It was previously reported that Turkey, which has the second largest army in NATO after the United States, is open to providing troops to peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. At the same time, Turkey does not intend to be part of any peacekeeping mission unless it is involved in all consultations and preparations for its formation.