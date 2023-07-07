Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with simulator for training pilots on F-16

Every day of the Russian war against Ukraine, the Czech Republic sent at least 10,000 ammunition and one tank to Ukraine, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said at a press conference in Prague on Friday following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The war has been going on for 507 days. We sent 667 pieces of heavy equipment and more than 4 million ammunition. This means that every day 10,000 units, or at least one tank, leave for Ukraine," he said.

"The Czech Republic will help train specialists for the F-16 and provide Ukraine with a simulator for such training," he said.

Fiala said the restoration of T-72 tanks is taking place in cooperation with the Netherlands. According to him, he confirmed to Zelenskyy the delivery of attack helicopters and 100,000 pieces of large-caliber ammunition.

"At intergovernmental negotiations last year, we opened the topic of joint production of Czech and Ukrainian firms in the defense industry. These are important projects. These projects will increase the level of the defense industry of our countries and increase the level of independence of Ukraine's industry," he said.

"As for the upcoming summit in Vilnius, I believe that President Zelenskyy will be able and willing to take part in this summit and I expect that all NATO allies will support Ukraine upon joining NATO. The president can count on the vote of the Czech Republic," Fiala also said.