09:43 07.07.2023

Zelenskyy, Erdoğan to discuss grain initiative, prisoner exchange

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the grain initiative, support for Ukraine in NATO, and the exchange of prisoners.

Answering a question at a press conference in Prague on Thursday after a meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel, Zelenskyy said: "As for Turkey, which you spoke about before us, but, nevertheless, we must today accumulate all the leaders of the Alliance in order to put pressure on Russia politically. Not only on the battlefield, but to put pressure together."

"We have several issues: the grain initiative, we have an essential issue of supporting Ukraine in NATO, we have an exchange of prisoners, there are many things that we will talk about with the Turkish president," he said.

According to unofficial information, Zelenskyy may visit Turkey on Friday. However, there is no official confirmation of the visit yet.

