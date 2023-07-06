Zelenskyy announces his visit to Prague

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a visit to Prague.

"Prague is next. I will hold substantive talks with President Petr Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Chairmen of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament Milos Vystrcil and Markéta Pekarová Adamová. I will meet with members of the government, parliament, media representatives," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The focus is on defense support, European and Euro–Atlantic integration of Ukraine and the NATO Vilnius Summit, the situation around the EAEU, the implementation of the Peace Formula, the restoration of Ukraine," he also noted.