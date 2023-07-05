Facts

18:53 05.07.2023

Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against 18 foreign companies registered mainly in Cyprus, Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated July 5 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against 18 foreign companies.

The text of relevant decree No. 371/2023 of July 5 and the decision of the National Security and Defense Council was published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state. The Decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

The attached list of legal entities subject to sanctions includes a total of 18 companies, of which seven are registered in the Russian Federation, nine in Cyprus, and one each in Luxembourg and the British Virgin Islands.

Among the companies sanctioned, there are ABH Holdings SA and ABH Ukraine Limited, AS Holding, AB Holding, Alfa Insurance, Alfa Capital Holdings Limited, UNS-Holding, Selin Ltd. EXT Ltd, Viviga Ltd, Fairacre Holdings Ltd and others.

Tags: #sanctions

