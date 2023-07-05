IAEA finds no signs of mining at ZNPP, remains vigilant – Grossi

IAEA specialists are closely monitoring the situation at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in connection with statements about the threat of sabotage, but during recent inspections there were no signs of mining, Rafael Grossi, director general of the agency, said on Wednesday.

"I was in contact with the experts of the permanent mission at the ZNPP today, just a few hours ago. We are aware of the allegations and statements from both sides... During recent inspections, we have not recorded any signs of mining, but we remain extremely alert," Grossi said at a briefing in Japan, commenting on reports of a threat of sabotage at the ZNPP.

He added that now "you can't relax" and promised to regularly inform about the situation at the plant.