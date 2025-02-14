Ukrainian govt transfers gambling regulatory authority to Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has transferred the functions of forming and implementing state policy in the organization and regulation of gambling and lotteries from the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

According to Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, the decision was made during a government meeting on Friday and announced via his Telegram channel.

The government's resolution amends the Ministry of Digital Transformation's regulations, assigning it the responsibilities and powers related to forming and implementing state policy in the gambling and lottery sector.

To fulfill these functions, the Ministry of Digital Transformation will receive funding originally allocated to the Commission for 2025. Specifically, UAH 14.37 million, which was initially earmarked under the Management and Supervision in the Field of Gambling and Lottery Regulation program, will now be directed to the Ministry under the Management and Supervision in the Field of Digital Transformation program.

Previously, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos parliamentary faction) reported that on Tuesday, February 11, the government was expected to formally dissolve the Commission and transfer its functions to the Ministry of Digital Transformation. According to Zhelezniak, the Ministry's staff will increase by 24 positions, while Commission's staff will be reduced by the same number. Additionally, the Ministry will receive part of Commission's budget allocation (UAH 14.3 million).