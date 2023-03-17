Facts

20:27 17.03.2023

Ukraine's Defense Ministry to establish unit of intl law

Ukraine's Defense Ministry to establish unit of intl law

A unit on international law will be established in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine under the Department of Legal Support, according to the agency's website.

The unit will assist the relevant units of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and international institutions to identify and investigate Russia's war crimes against Ukraine.

In particular, among the tasks of the unit: the implementation, execution and study of the norms of international public law, as well as the implementation of legal support for international cooperation measures; interaction with law enforcement agencies and international institutions to identify and investigate war crimes and other violations of international humanitarian law of Russia; legal support of work related to the conclusion of interdepartmental international agreements.

The unit will be also engaged in the adaptation of national legislation in the defense sector to the legislation of the European Union.

In addition, the NATO standard STANAG 2449 ATRAINP-2 Training in the Law of Armed Conflict will be implemented in the system of the Defense Ministry through the appropriate unit.

