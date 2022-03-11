Facts

22:47 11.03.2022

USA imposes sanctions against Peskov family members – Department of State

USA imposes sanctions against Peskov family members – Department of State

The United States is imposing sanctions on the wife and adult children of Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, as well as against 12 members of the Russian State Duma, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing on Friday.

He said the United States are also imposing sanctions on 12 members of the Russian State Duma who led efforts to recognize the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as on the wife and adult children of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

