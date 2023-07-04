Facts

19:42 04.07.2023

Occupiers hunt US-handed HIMARS systems, but still not caught anyone – Maliar

 Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar reported on known cases of the use of the U.S.-made M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, which the enemy could not "catch."

On the occasion of the U.S. Independence Day, the Deputy Secretary of Defense thanked the U.S. people for the support that helps Ukraine fight for freedom and destroy the enemy, noting that one of the most powerful manifestations of support is the M142 HIMARS.

"The appearance of the American Hymars in June 2022 was an unpleasant surprise for the Russian military. It turned out that all logistics routes, ammunition depots and troop deployment sites are located in the zone of destruction of the rocket system. Frightened and feeling the first huge losses, the invaders began to hunt for HIMARS. But so far no one has been caught," Maliar said in her Telegram channel.

She said due to the maximum speed of 85 kilometers per hour, HIMARS is able to turn around, shoot back and leave the position in less than one minute, which allows it to be used for shoot-and-scoot tactics (shoot and run) (this significantly reduces the chances of being detected and hit enemy).

The Defense Ministry also spoke about known cases of the use of HIMARS. In particular, this is a high-precision strike on January 1, 2023 on the building of a vocational school in the town of Makiyivka, when, according to various sources, from fifty to 600 mobilized Russians were killed.

Due to HIMARS, the base of the invaders in the village of Pravi Sahy, near Oleshky, was destroyed.

"For the Ukrainian military, HIMARS have become a real weapon of victory. After all, "one missile means one destroyed target" is an unattainable result for outdated Soviet counterparts," Maliar said.

HIMARS was developed in the late 90s as a light wheeled version of the M270. In its arsenal, HIMARS has a lot of different ammunition: from conventional unguided to high-precision ballistic missiles with GPS navigation.

