Rada approves bill on localization requirements for civilian goods in defense procurement at first reading

The Verkhovna Rada has approved at first reading draft law No. 13392, which introduces localization requirements for civilian goods purchased through defense procurement.

According to the live broadcast of Tuesday's parliamentary session, the bill was supported by 262 MPs.

The bill proposes amendments to the Law "On Public Procurement," extending temporarily, until December 31, 2032, the application of localization requirements to defense procurement of civilian goods worth more than UAH 1 million, provided that such goods are included in the list of products with a confirmed localization level certified by the manufacturer.

The localization threshold is set at 25% in 2025, 30% in 2026, 35% in 2027, and 40% from 2028 through December 31, 2032.

"The purpose of this initiative is to restore common sense in the procurement of various types of equipment and light industry products for the needs of the Defense Forces. The uniforms for Ukrainian soldiers should be sewn in Ukraine. There is every capability for that. Over 100,000 Ukrainians work in the light industry at hundreds of enterprises across the country," wrote co-author of the bill and deputy head of the relevant parliamentary committee Dmytro Kysylevsky on Facebook.

He recalled that "from time to time, we face disgraceful attempts to purchase Turkish-made uniforms or Chinese cranes."

"Recently, the State Logistics Operator even managed to send a letter looking for non-Ukrainian uniform suppliers for the army. It's time to put an end to such manifestations of 'crafty scheming,'" the MP said.

Kysylevsky added that the bill would be further refined for the second reading based on consultations with all stakeholders.

Bill No. 13392 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on June 20, 2025. Co-authors include Chairman of the Economic Development Committee Dmytro Natalukha, Chairman of the National Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee Oleksandr Zavitnevych, as well as Dmytro Kysylevsky, David Arakhamia, and Anatoliy Kostiukh (all from the Servant of the People faction).