Facts

17:32 04.07.2023

Ukrainian Intelligence Agency about explosions in Moscow: It happens

1 min read
Representative of the Main Intelligence agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov commented on the morning explosions in Moscow.

"If we talk about Moscow, then of course, we traditionally do not comment on this, but it happens, it happens in life. If, for example, the Rashist 45th special forces brigade is engaged in sabotage in the Ukrainian rear, then this means that something may arrive in Moscow as well. It happens," Yusov said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

Earlier in social networks it was reported that several powerful explosions were heard in New Moscow in the morning. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry said five Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down over the region.

Tags: #intelligence

