20:10 03.07.2023

Syrsky: Ukrainian defenders advance on flanks, effectively destroy Russian forces in Bakhmut direction

Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky has announced the advancement of Ukrainian defenders on the flanks in Bakhmut direction.

"Bakhmut direction. There is advancement of our forces on the flanks and effective destruction of the Russian forces. Here is an example of work on an enemy tank using self-propelled howitzer M-109 from the 17th Separate Tank Brigade. Also, the fighters of this brigade effectively attacked a Russian mortar. Glory to Ukraine! We continue to destroy the Russian forces," he said on the Telegram channel and attached a video recording of work of the Ukrainian defenders.

