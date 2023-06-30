Denmark to provide Ukraine with DKK 1.3 bln military aid package

Denmark will provide Ukraine with another package of military assistance worth DKK 1.3 billion, the Danish Defense Ministry said.

"The government is ready to provide assistance in the amount of 1.3 billion Danish crowns. The assistance package includes air defense missiles and funds for the purchase of artillery ammunition to support the Ukrainian liberation struggle," the Danish Ministry of Defense said on Friday on the official website.

The defense ministry said Ukraine needs missiles for air defense and other types of ammunition, vehicles for sapper work.

"The total value of the donation package is about DKK 1.3 billion and is based on the needs and requests of Ukraine, dialogue with international partners and professional advice from the military," the ministry said.

Danish Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said today's aid package sends an important signal that Denmark will stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary.

"International cooperation is absolutely essential to continuously support the Ukrainians' struggle for freedom. Unfortunately, the war seems to be dragging on, and with numerous donations, we and our allies are sending a strong signal that we support Ukrainians in the long term," the acting Defense Minister of Denmark said.

As of June 30, DKK 1 corresponds to $0.15.