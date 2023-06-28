Zelenskyy on missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Kremenchuk: Russia deserves defeat and tribunal

Every manifestation of terror proves that Russia deserves defeat and a tribunal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Tuesday, commenting on the missile attacks on Kremenchuk and Kramatorsk.

"Exactly on the anniversary of the Russian terrorists' attack on Kremenchuk, on the shopping mall, when 22 people were killed, Russian savages again fired missiles at Kremenchuk district," he said.

"Today, Russian terrorists also brutally shelled Kramatorsk. S-300 missiles. Three people were killed, including a child. My condolences to the families and friends. As of this hour, more than 40 people are wounded. Assistance is being provided to all. The rubble is being cleared," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and to the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done – defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists."