Danish Defense Ministry: Denmark expects to be able to simultaneously train up to six Ukrainian pilots on F-16; program still being developed

The international training program for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters is still being developed by Western countries, the duration of the course may vary depending on the training of pilots and language skills.

As the Danish Ministry of Defense told Reuters, "the dialogue and planning of this is still ongoing, which is why there is no final plan yet."

It is noted that Denmark expects to be able to simultaneously train up to six Ukrainian pilots, as well as up to 40 soldiers for training and maintenance, the Danish Defense Ministry said.

The ministry cannot say how long it will take to complete the training.

"It depends on their fighter experience and language skills," the ministry said.