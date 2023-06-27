Facts

20:26 27.06.2023

Danish Defense Ministry: Denmark expects to be able to simultaneously train up to six Ukrainian pilots on F-16; program still being developed

1 min read
Danish Defense Ministry: Denmark expects to be able to simultaneously train up to six Ukrainian pilots on F-16; program still being developed

The international training program for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters is still being developed by Western countries, the duration of the course may vary depending on the training of pilots and language skills.

As the Danish Ministry of Defense told Reuters, "the dialogue and planning of this is still ongoing, which is why there is no final plan yet."

It is noted that Denmark expects to be able to simultaneously train up to six Ukrainian pilots, as well as up to 40 soldiers for training and maintenance, the Danish Defense Ministry said.

The ministry cannot say how long it will take to complete the training.

"It depends on their fighter experience and language skills," the ministry said.

Tags: #denmark #f_16

MORE ABOUT

15:07 24.06.2023
Reznikov predicts beginning of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in July

Reznikov predicts beginning of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in July

13:42 20.06.2023
Denmark approves EUR 2.95 bln package of military aid to Ukraine for 2023-2028 – Reznikov

Denmark approves EUR 2.95 bln package of military aid to Ukraine for 2023-2028 – Reznikov

20:43 19.06.2023
Zelenskyy, PMs of Netherlands, Denmark discuss Ukraine’s support by countries of Global South

Zelenskyy, PMs of Netherlands, Denmark discuss Ukraine’s support by countries of Global South

14:28 17.06.2023
Experienced Ukrainian pilots can master F-16 in four months, but it's also important to train technicians to service them – Reznikov

Experienced Ukrainian pilots can master F-16 in four months, but it's also important to train technicians to service them – Reznikov

12:58 05.06.2023
Ukraine to not use F-16 fighter jets in summer counteroffensive – Reznikov

Ukraine to not use F-16 fighter jets in summer counteroffensive – Reznikov

16:19 27.05.2023
Netherlands undecided on provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – PM Rutte

Netherlands undecided on provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – PM Rutte

14:41 26.05.2023
Netherlands may send F-16s to Ukraine after pilot training – media

Netherlands may send F-16s to Ukraine after pilot training – media

11:58 25.05.2023
First stage of training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 to be held in UK

First stage of training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 to be held in UK

10:52 25.05.2023
Norway to support training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Norway to support training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16

20:09 24.05.2023
Everything required from Ukraine for supply of F-16 to be done very quickly – Yermak

Everything required from Ukraine for supply of F-16 to be done very quickly – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaluzhny: We watch enemy in North direction, ready to give worthy response

Vatican talks in Moscow make sense if prisoners released, children returned – Yermak

Possible blowing up of ZNPP by occupiers not to lead to consequences comparable to Chornobyl accident – inspectorate

Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

Intl Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine to start work next week – Kostin

LATEST

Zaluzhny: We watch enemy in North direction, ready to give worthy response

Yermak: Don't understand why Netanyahu not come to Kyiv yet

USA ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE TO UKRAINE – PENTAGON

Some 49 Ukrainian military medics trained in tactical medicine in UK

Vatican talks in Moscow make sense if prisoners released, children returned – Yermak

Polish president calls relocation of Wagner group to Belarus as negative factor

Possible blowing up of ZNPP by occupiers not to lead to consequences comparable to Chornobyl accident – inspectorate

Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

Yermak believes in long-range weapon supply to Ukraine

De-occupation in Bakhmut direction complicated by system of engineering structures developed by Ukrainian forces at the time – Maliar

AD
AD
AD
AD