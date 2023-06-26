Poland to supply Ukrainian security forces with machine guns, cartridges, to assist in organizing treatment of wounded

Poland will send thousands of machine guns and millions of rounds of ammunition to the Ukrainian security forces that are subordinate to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine - the National Guard, the police and the State Border Guard Service, Ministry of the Interior and Administration of Poland Mariusz Kamiński has said.

"At the moment, weapons are the most important. Soon we will begin deliveries of weapons to the National Guard of Ukraine, to the assault brigades of the Ukrainian police and the Border Guard Service. These will be thousands of machine guns, millions of rounds of ammunition that will allow Ukrainian defenders, defenders of Europe to fight effectively," Kamiński said during joint briefing for the media with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko in Rzeszow on Monday.

Kamiński also announced additional measures to support military medicine in Ukraine. According to him, wounded Ukrainian servicemen can count on medical care in hospitals subordinate to the Polish Ministry of Defense. "We always have an ambulance train at our disposal, ready to pick up Ukrainian wounded soldiers in Lviv for their further distribution to military hospitals in Poland," he said. Kamiński also announced the forthcoming assistance with medical equipment for Ukrainian military hospitals. "Particular attention will be paid to hospitals located near the front line - in Kharkiv and Kherson," he said.

"We will also build and equip field hospitals for officers of the National Guard, Ukrainian police and border guards who were injured during the hostilities," the minister said.