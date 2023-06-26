Facts

17:23 26.06.2023

Poland to supply Ukrainian security forces with machine guns, cartridges, to assist in organizing treatment of wounded

2 min read
Poland to supply Ukrainian security forces with machine guns, cartridges, to assist in organizing treatment of wounded

Poland will send thousands of machine guns and millions of rounds of ammunition to the Ukrainian security forces that are subordinate to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine - the National Guard, the police and the State Border Guard Service, Ministry of the Interior and Administration of Poland Mariusz Kamiński has said.

"At the moment, weapons are the most important. Soon we will begin deliveries of weapons to the National Guard of Ukraine, to the assault brigades of the Ukrainian police and the Border Guard Service. These will be thousands of machine guns, millions of rounds of ammunition that will allow Ukrainian defenders, defenders of Europe to fight effectively," Kamiński said during joint briefing for the media with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko in Rzeszow on Monday.

Kamiński also announced additional measures to support military medicine in Ukraine. According to him, wounded Ukrainian servicemen can count on medical care in hospitals subordinate to the Polish Ministry of Defense. "We always have an ambulance train at our disposal, ready to pick up Ukrainian wounded soldiers in Lviv for their further distribution to military hospitals in Poland," he said. Kamiński also announced the forthcoming assistance with medical equipment for Ukrainian military hospitals. "Particular attention will be paid to hospitals located near the front line - in Kharkiv and Kherson," he said.

"We will also build and equip field hospitals for officers of the National Guard, Ukrainian police and border guards who were injured during the hostilities," the minister said.

Tags: #poland #ukraine

MORE ABOUT

10:38 26.06.2023
Australia to provide $74 mln assistance to Ukraine

Australia to provide $74 mln assistance to Ukraine

12:49 23.06.2023
EU states that Ukraine has made significant progress as candidate country towards fulfilling conditions necessary for start of membership negotiations

EU states that Ukraine has made significant progress as candidate country towards fulfilling conditions necessary for start of membership negotiations

19:04 22.06.2023
Switzerland will allocate $ 20 mln for land demining in Ukraine in 2023

Switzerland will allocate $ 20 mln for land demining in Ukraine in 2023

16:26 22.06.2023
Estonia allocates new package of military assistance to Ukraine, incl equipment to combat drones

Estonia allocates new package of military assistance to Ukraine, incl equipment to combat drones

15:49 22.06.2023
Share of Polish dairy products in Ukrainian market reaches 69%

Share of Polish dairy products in Ukrainian market reaches 69%

16:44 21.06.2023
Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

14:39 21.06.2023
French Foreign Minister announces creation of insurance mechanism to cover investments in Ukraine against war-related risks

French Foreign Minister announces creation of insurance mechanism to cover investments in Ukraine against war-related risks

14:30 21.06.2023
France preparing multi-year civil assistance package for Ukraine, extra EUR 40 mln for emergency reconstruction in 2023 – Foreign minister

France preparing multi-year civil assistance package for Ukraine, extra EUR 40 mln for emergency reconstruction in 2023 – Foreign minister

14:12 21.06.2023
Germany to provide Ukraine with extra EUR 381 mln in humanitarian aid

Germany to provide Ukraine with extra EUR 381 mln in humanitarian aid

13:57 21.06.2023
Japan to help Ukraine using its experience in reconstruction

Japan to help Ukraine using its experience in reconstruction

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

Syrsky: Our soldiers manage to clear enemy's bridgehead on western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal

Defense forces return Rivnopil under Ukrainian control – Maliar

Yermak: Expected result of NATO summit is invitation of Ukraine to Alliance under simplified procedure

LATEST

Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

Ukrainian intelligence on Prigozhin's rebellion: We see unwillingness of Russian security forces, officials, citizens to publicly defend Putin's regime

Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

Kyivstar, lifecell to keep numbers of dead or missing Ukrainian soldiers for two years

Attempted military coup on June 23-24, apparently, doesn’t have significant impact on combat capability of Russian army – ISW

Syrsky: Our soldiers manage to clear enemy's bridgehead on western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal

Defense forces return Rivnopil under Ukrainian control – Maliar

Yermak: Expected result of NATO summit is invitation of Ukraine to Alliance under simplified procedure

Reznikov: This year to be a game changer in war against Russia, Ukraine must win

AFU gain impetus in assaults around Bakhmut, make progress on northern, southern flanks of town – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD