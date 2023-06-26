Facts

10:38 26.06.2023

Australia to provide $74 mln assistance to Ukraine

Australia to provide $74 mln assistance to Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced another military assistance package for Ukraine in the amount of AUD 110 million (around $74 million), local media said.

The new package comprises 70 pieces of hardware, including 28 M113 armored vehicles, 14 special operations vehicles, 28 MAN 40M medium trucks and 14 trailers.

Ukraine will also receive substantial quantities of 105mm artillery rounds.

Additionally, Australia will assign 10 million Australian dollars to the United Nations to meet Ukraine's humanitarian needs.

Albanese underlined that Australia would continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

