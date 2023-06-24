Facts

16:19 24.06.2023

Intelligence: Moscow preparing for siege, counter-terrorist operation mode introduced

2 min read
Intelligence: Moscow preparing for siege, counter-terrorist operation mode introduced

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs that "after Prigozhin's demarche and the Wagner PMC began to move towards the capital of the occupying country, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime was declared in a number of regions of Russia."

In this regard, the security forces received permission to: listen to any conversations and check correspondence; carrying out arrests and searches without additional approvals; power access to private and office premises; use of road transport of citizens and organizations; disconnection of all types of communication; "removal of individuals from areas of the terrain and objects," the intelligence agency reports on Telegram on Saturday.

"At present, Moscow is practically isolated by police and military units. There are reinforced patrols at every intersection and exit from the city. A large number of buses without numbers and identification marks with armed people inside are moving around the city. The movement of interregional passenger transport has been stopped. Freight and postal transportations have been suspended… The movement of civil and official vehicles on the M4 Don federal highway (Moscow - Voronezh - Rostov-on-Don - Krasnodar - Novorossiysk) has practically been stopped. All lanes are cleared for the movement of military and cargo vehicles. Armed checkpoints have been set up at all exits from the highway," the report says.

"All the military equipment that has so far remained in reserve and border regions is being brought to Moscow," the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine notes.

Tags: #intelligence

MORE ABOUT

15:44 24.06.2023
Intelligence rep: Conflicts within Russia to 'gain momentum, intensify' in near future

Intelligence rep: Conflicts within Russia to 'gain momentum, intensify' in near future

20:44 07.06.2023
Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

15:21 31.05.2023
Russia building large mortuaries for bodies of military personnel in Kursk, Rostov-on-Don – Ukrainian intelligence

Russia building large mortuaries for bodies of military personnel in Kursk, Rostov-on-Don – Ukrainian intelligence

12:39 25.05.2023
Ukraine's Intelligence Agency on events in Belgorod region: Russians act independently on Russia's territory

Ukraine's Intelligence Agency on events in Belgorod region: Russians act independently on Russia's territory

16:26 24.05.2023
Info about transfer of Russian troops from front line due to events in Belgorod region being verified – Ukrainian intelligence

Info about transfer of Russian troops from front line due to events in Belgorod region being verified – Ukrainian intelligence

20:45 16.05.2023
Budanov says MP Shevchenko helped intelligence in communication with Lukashenko

Budanov says MP Shevchenko helped intelligence in communication with Lukashenko

09:46 09.05.2023
Zelenskyy: We to take steps to strengthen defense based on reports from intelligence chiefs

Zelenskyy: We to take steps to strengthen defense based on reports from intelligence chiefs

14:37 08.05.2023
Russia may be preparing provocations for May 9 – Ukraine's Intelligence Agency

Russia may be preparing provocations for May 9 – Ukraine's Intelligence Agency

14:19 08.05.2023
Russia trying to recruit Uzbek, Tajik migrants to participate in war against Ukraine – UK intelligence

Russia trying to recruit Uzbek, Tajik migrants to participate in war against Ukraine – UK intelligence

14:54 02.05.2023
Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Intelligence rep: Conflicts within Russia to 'gain momentum, intensify' in near future

Russia's weakness is obvious – Zelenskyy

Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

Air Force: 41 cruise missiles, two attack drones destroyed last night

LATEST

G7 foreign ministers exchange views on situation in Russia, support for Ukraine to not decrease – Borrell

Reznikov predicts beginning of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in July

Podoliak: It is beginning of civil war in Russia

EU head on situation in Russia: It is obviously internal issue of Russia

Russia's weakness is obvious – Zelenskyy

After Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka HPP, requests to URCS tracing service from residents of occupied part of Kherson region increase

Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD