Intelligence: Moscow preparing for siege, counter-terrorist operation mode introduced

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs that "after Prigozhin's demarche and the Wagner PMC began to move towards the capital of the occupying country, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime was declared in a number of regions of Russia."

In this regard, the security forces received permission to: listen to any conversations and check correspondence; carrying out arrests and searches without additional approvals; power access to private and office premises; use of road transport of citizens and organizations; disconnection of all types of communication; "removal of individuals from areas of the terrain and objects," the intelligence agency reports on Telegram on Saturday.

"At present, Moscow is practically isolated by police and military units. There are reinforced patrols at every intersection and exit from the city. A large number of buses without numbers and identification marks with armed people inside are moving around the city. The movement of interregional passenger transport has been stopped. Freight and postal transportations have been suspended… The movement of civil and official vehicles on the M4 Don federal highway (Moscow - Voronezh - Rostov-on-Don - Krasnodar - Novorossiysk) has practically been stopped. All lanes are cleared for the movement of military and cargo vehicles. Armed checkpoints have been set up at all exits from the highway," the report says.

"All the military equipment that has so far remained in reserve and border regions is being brought to Moscow," the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine notes.