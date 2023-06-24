Intelligence rep: Conflicts within Russia to 'gain momentum, intensify' in near future

The rebellion of the head of Wagner PMC against the military leadership of Russia is the result of conflicts existing between various groups within the Russian Federation, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the main intelligence agency of the Defense Ministry, said.

"Today's events are a continuation of internal Russian conflicts, which are the result of criminal full-scale military aggression of Putin's Russia against Ukraine. And in fact, a sign of the collapse of this so far ruling regime on the territory of the so-called Russian Federation," Suspilne quotes him as saying.

According to Yusov, conflicts within the Russian Federation will only intensify in the near future. "We can say that these processes will continue to gain momentum and become more active," Yusov said.

As reported, on the evening of June 23, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the troops of the Russian Ministry of Defense attacked the Wagner's location, as a result of which many mercenaries allegedly died. The Russian Defense Ministry called the statement about the shelling of Wagner PMC members an "information provocation," and criminal proceedings were opened against Prigozhin on the fact of calling for an armed rebellion. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prigozhin a traitor and said that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and other state bodies received the necessary orders regarding the situation with the Wagner group and its founder Prigozhin.

On June 24, it became known that a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in Moscow and Voronezh region.