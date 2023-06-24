Facts

15:44 24.06.2023

Intelligence rep: Conflicts within Russia to 'gain momentum, intensify' in near future

2 min read
Intelligence rep: Conflicts within Russia to 'gain momentum, intensify' in near future

The rebellion of the head of Wagner PMC against the military leadership of Russia is the result of conflicts existing between various groups within the Russian Federation, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the main intelligence agency of the Defense Ministry, said.

"Today's events are a continuation of internal Russian conflicts, which are the result of criminal full-scale military aggression of Putin's Russia against Ukraine. And in fact, a sign of the collapse of this so far ruling regime on the territory of the so-called Russian Federation," Suspilne quotes him as saying.

According to Yusov, conflicts within the Russian Federation will only intensify in the near future. "We can say that these processes will continue to gain momentum and become more active," Yusov said.

As reported, on the evening of June 23, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the troops of the Russian Ministry of Defense attacked the Wagner's location, as a result of which many mercenaries allegedly died. The Russian Defense Ministry called the statement about the shelling of Wagner PMC members an "information provocation," and criminal proceedings were opened against Prigozhin on the fact of calling for an armed rebellion. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prigozhin a traitor and said that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and other state bodies received the necessary orders regarding the situation with the Wagner group and its founder Prigozhin.

On June 24, it became known that a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in Moscow and Voronezh region.

Tags: #intelligence

MORE ABOUT

16:19 24.06.2023
Intelligence: Moscow preparing for siege, counter-terrorist operation mode introduced

Intelligence: Moscow preparing for siege, counter-terrorist operation mode introduced

20:44 07.06.2023
Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

15:21 31.05.2023
Russia building large mortuaries for bodies of military personnel in Kursk, Rostov-on-Don – Ukrainian intelligence

Russia building large mortuaries for bodies of military personnel in Kursk, Rostov-on-Don – Ukrainian intelligence

12:39 25.05.2023
Ukraine's Intelligence Agency on events in Belgorod region: Russians act independently on Russia's territory

Ukraine's Intelligence Agency on events in Belgorod region: Russians act independently on Russia's territory

16:26 24.05.2023
Info about transfer of Russian troops from front line due to events in Belgorod region being verified – Ukrainian intelligence

Info about transfer of Russian troops from front line due to events in Belgorod region being verified – Ukrainian intelligence

20:45 16.05.2023
Budanov says MP Shevchenko helped intelligence in communication with Lukashenko

Budanov says MP Shevchenko helped intelligence in communication with Lukashenko

09:46 09.05.2023
Zelenskyy: We to take steps to strengthen defense based on reports from intelligence chiefs

Zelenskyy: We to take steps to strengthen defense based on reports from intelligence chiefs

14:37 08.05.2023
Russia may be preparing provocations for May 9 – Ukraine's Intelligence Agency

Russia may be preparing provocations for May 9 – Ukraine's Intelligence Agency

14:19 08.05.2023
Russia trying to recruit Uzbek, Tajik migrants to participate in war against Ukraine – UK intelligence

Russia trying to recruit Uzbek, Tajik migrants to participate in war against Ukraine – UK intelligence

14:54 02.05.2023
Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's weakness is obvious – Zelenskyy

Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

Air Force: 41 cruise missiles, two attack drones destroyed last night

Zelenskyy urgently orders Zaluzhny to dismiss scandalous military commissar in Odesa

LATEST

Defense forces liberate territory near Krasnohorivka, occupied since 2014 – Tarnavsky

G7 foreign ministers exchange views on situation in Russia, support for Ukraine to not decrease – Borrell

Reznikov predicts beginning of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in July

Podoliak: It is beginning of civil war in Russia

EU head on situation in Russia: It is obviously internal issue of Russia

Russia's weakness is obvious – Zelenskyy

After Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka HPP, requests to URCS tracing service from residents of occupied part of Kherson region increase

Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

AD
AD
AD
AD