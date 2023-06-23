Facts

15:58 23.06.2023

Zelenskyy: NSDC dealing with bomb shelters, judicial system, Ukraine's future in EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the beginning of a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in Kyiv.

"The focus is on three big topics. Firstly, safety of people. A quarter of bomb shelters all over Ukraine and one third in Kyiv are unsuitable for use. The decision of the NSDC: those guilty must be punished and all shelters must be brough into proper condition," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

"Secondly, the courts. We continue to implement judicial reform in close cooperation with the EU. We are toughening liability for corruption in the justice system. Separately, we are developing a mechanism of protection in courts for foreign and domestic investment. Thirdly, our future in the EU. We are accelerating our work on the fulfillment of European recommendations," Zelenskyy said.

