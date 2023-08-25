Danilov: Drone strikes on Russia – it’s all about justice

Drone strikes on Russia are designed to show the population of Russia what war is, Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

"If our children, our women, the elderly should be in shelters, then why should Russians feel at ease in their homes, in their apartments in the city of Moscow, where all these decisions are made from, from where these crazy people decided to attack to our country? " he said in an interview with Radio Liberty published on Friday.

"It's about justice, by the way. War is always about justice. And the Lord will put everything in its place. And not only our children, people should suffer. Let them suffer the same way, see what war is," he said, adding: "It seems to them that war will never come to their homes. It came on February 24, when their mad Fuhrer decided to attack our country."

"The war will come to Russia. And they called this war there themselves," Danilov stressed.