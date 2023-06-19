Cabinet approves procedure for payment of one-time assistance of UAH 5,000 for residents living in flooding zone in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for the payment of one-time financial assistance in UAH 5,000 for persons living in the flooding zone in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Today, by a separate order, we establish the procedure for the payment of one-time financial assistance in the amount of UAH 5,000 for persons living in the flooding zone in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Monday.

The Prime Minister recalled that the Cabinet of Ministers had already allocated UAH 980 million from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression to pay compensation to people whose homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of this tragedy, and another UAH 560 million for one-time payments to victims.

According to the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territory, residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, affected by flooding as a result of the enemy's undermining of the Kakhovka HPP, can receive one-time monetary assistance: UAH 5,000 from the government and UAH 6,600 from the UN International Organization for Migration. "Please note that people who have left the flooded areas of the temporarily occupied territory of the Left Bank to the territory controlled by Ukraine since June 6 also have the right to receive the above payments," the message says.