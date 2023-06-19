Facts

19:26 19.06.2023

Cabinet approves procedure for payment of one-time assistance of UAH 5,000 for residents living in flooding zone in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

2 min read
Cabinet approves procedure for payment of one-time assistance of UAH 5,000 for residents living in flooding zone in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for the payment of one-time financial assistance in UAH 5,000 for persons living in the flooding zone in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Today, by a separate order, we establish the procedure for the payment of one-time financial assistance in the amount of UAH 5,000 for persons living in the flooding zone in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Monday.

The Prime Minister recalled that the Cabinet of Ministers had already allocated UAH 980 million from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression to pay compensation to people whose homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of this tragedy, and another UAH 560 million for one-time payments to victims.

According to the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territory, residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, affected by flooding as a result of the enemy's undermining of the Kakhovka HPP, can receive one-time monetary assistance: UAH 5,000 from the government and UAH 6,600 from the UN International Organization for Migration. "Please note that people who have left the flooded areas of the temporarily occupied territory of the Left Bank to the territory controlled by Ukraine since June 6 also have the right to receive the above payments," the message says.

Tags: #assistance #zone #cabinet

MORE ABOUT

17:59 12.06.2023
URCS delivering humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flood caused by invaders’ explosion of Kakhovka HPP

URCS delivering humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flood caused by invaders’ explosion of Kakhovka HPP

18:16 09.06.2023
Pentagon announces new $2.1 bln security assistance package for Ukraine

Pentagon announces new $2.1 bln security assistance package for Ukraine

10:02 08.06.2023
Zelenskyy calls on central, local authorities to help victims of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy calls on central, local authorities to help victims of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

19:59 07.06.2023
Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

20:45 31.05.2023
Norway to provide assistance to Ukraine worth NOK 75 bln during five years – PM

Norway to provide assistance to Ukraine worth NOK 75 bln during five years – PM

19:47 31.05.2023
EU to triple macrofinancial assistance to Moldova

EU to triple macrofinancial assistance to Moldova

14:12 26.05.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross assisting victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro

Ukrainian Red Cross assisting victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro

09:49 26.05.2023
USA to increase military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln – media

USA to increase military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln – media

16:16 25.05.2023
Finnish President decides on 16th tranche of military aid to Ukraine for EUR 109 mln

Finnish President decides on 16th tranche of military aid to Ukraine for EUR 109 mln

12:54 13.05.2023
New military aid package from Germany to include 30 Leopards, four Iris-Ts, 200 reconnaissance drones - Yermak

New military aid package from Germany to include 30 Leopards, four Iris-Ts, 200 reconnaissance drones - Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

European Commission to give first oral assessment of Ukraine as candidate country for EU membership on June 22

There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

Situation in east difficult, enemy tightens its forces, actively advancing in Lymany, Kupyansk directions

LATEST

Estonian opposition initiates vote of no confidence in PM

Environmental Inspectorate to monitor environmental emergencies – Shmyhal

Zelenskyy, PMs of Netherlands, Denmark discuss Ukraine’s support by countries of Global South

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

European Commission to give first oral assessment of Ukraine as candidate country for EU membership on June 22

There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

Ukraine receives EUR 63 mln from World Bank for payments to teachers, officials

Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

Ukraine to establish state-owned Ukrainian-African Trade Mission LCC

Ukrainian aviation carry out 15 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD