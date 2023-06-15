European Parliament calls on NATO to invite Ukraine to alliance

The European Parliament called on NATO allies to invite Ukraine to membership in the alliance, and the "accession process will start after the war is over and be finalised as soon as possible."

The corresponding resolution was voted on Thursday in Strasbourg within the plenary session of the European Parliament, 425 in favor, 38 against, with 42 abstentions.

"MEPs call on NATO allies to honour their commitment to Ukraine and pave the way for Kyiv to be invited to join the defence alliance. We expect that the accession process will start after the war is over and be finalised as soon as possible," the resolution notes.

"Until full membership is achieved, the EU and its member states, together with NATO allies and like-minded partners, must work closely with Ukraine to develop a temporary framework for security guarantees, which is to be implemented immediately after the war. Parliament emphasises that Ukraine's integration in both NATO and the EU would enhance regional and global security and strengthen the bonds between Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community," the document says.

"MEPs condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam on 6 June, which constitutes a war crime and has caused extensive flooding and created an environmental disaster as well as ecocide in Ukraine. All those responsible for war crimes, including the destruction of the dam, will be held accountable in line with international law," the resolution notes.

"Parliament calls for a comprehensive and adequate EU recovery package for Ukraine, which should focus on the country’s immediate, medium- and long-term relief, reconstruction and recovery. They look forward to the European Commission's upcoming proposed review of the current Multiannual Financial Framework and the proposed Rebuild Ukraine Facility, which will cover financing for Ukrainian reconstruction needs in the coming years," the document says.

MEPs highlight the importance of linking the reconstruction of Ukraine with its EU accession preparations and ongoing domestic reforms, while stressing that rebuilding damaged infrastructure and industrial capacity should take place in accordance with the "build back better" principle and the European Green Deal.

The European Parliament also expressed hope that negotiations with Ukraine on EU accession could start this year.