Facts

11:39 13.06.2023

AFU eliminate 470 occupiers, four tanks, six armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, a helicopter – General Staff

1 min read
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 470 occupiers, four tanks, six armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems and one helicopter during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 13, 2023 approximately amount to: about 216,650 people of military personnel (plus 470) people, 3,935 tanks (plus four), 7,642 armored combat vehicles (plus six), 3,766 artillery systems (plus 20), 601 MLRS units, 363 air defense units (plus one), 314 aircraft units, 300 helicopters (plus one), 3,309 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus two), 1,183 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 6,473 motor vehicles and tankers (plus two), and 511 units of special equipment (plus one)," the message says.

The data is being updated.

Tags: #general_staff

