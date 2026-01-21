CoE Committee of Ministers support creation of special tribunal for crime of aggression – Sybiha

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe at a meeting on Wednesday decided to create a Special Tribunal to investigate crimes of aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"We welcome today’s decision of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe advancing the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. By taking concrete, practical steps — including the readiness of the Advanced Team to begin its work — this decision moves accountability from declarations to action and reaffirms Europe’s unwavering commitment to justice and international law," Sybiha wrote on X.

The head of the foreign ministry stressed that the Russian Federation "must be held accountable for its aggression against Ukraine."

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset signed an agreement on a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine back on June 25, 2025.