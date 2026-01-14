Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:56 14.01.2026

General Staff reports 171 combat clashes during day

1 min read
General Staff reports 171 combat clashes during day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has recorded 141 combat clashes over the past 24 hours as of 8:00 on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched four missile and 42 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 25 missiles and dropped 78 guided bombs. In addition, 7,967 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 3,768 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, of which 74 were from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff said.

