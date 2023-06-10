All Ukrainian military leaders positive - Zelenskyy on counteroffensive

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that all Ukrainian commanders are positive.

"I am daily in touch with our commanders of different directions - Syrsky, Tarnavsky, Moskalev, Nayev, and Zaluzhny. Everyone is positive now. Tell Putin so," he said at a press conference after a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asked about the course of the counteroffensive, in Kyiv on Saturday.

"From my point of view, counteroffensive defense operations are taking place in Ukraine. At what stage - I will not say in detail. And I think that we will feel it," the president said.

"I would not trust Telegram channels and Putin. We must trust our military," Zelenskyy stressed.